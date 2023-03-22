Head-To-Head Survey: LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) & Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) and Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Avantax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 8.23% 10.32% 3.88% Avantax 46.26% 15.82% 7.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LexinFintech and Avantax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.43 billion 0.30 $118.85 million $0.65 3.62 Avantax $666.50 million 1.80 $420.25 million $8.71 2.87

Volatility & Risk

Avantax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LexinFintech. Avantax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LexinFintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantax has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LexinFintech and Avantax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Avantax 0 0 1 0 3.00

LexinFintech currently has a consensus target price of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 21.28%. Avantax has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.89%. Given Avantax’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avantax is more favorable than LexinFintech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Avantax shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Avantax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avantax beats LexinFintech on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

(Get Rating)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Avantax

(Get Rating)

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.