Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.10

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 3222501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,127.38%.

In related news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $192,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $466,353.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Further Reading

