HedgeTrade Price Tops $0.0811 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0811 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $28.27 million and approximately $1,397.47 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

