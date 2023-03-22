Hermez Network (HEZ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $182.96 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $5.01 or 0.00017518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $182.96 million and $256,234.79 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00024770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00030126 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018571 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003419 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00198357 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,576.88 or 0.99968282 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.01213612 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $266,160.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

