Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.29-$9.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.04-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.17 billion.

NYSE HSY opened at $243.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Hershey has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $247.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $244.54.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $74,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 305 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total transaction of $74,847.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,212 shares of company stock worth $11,884,581. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 130.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hershey by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

