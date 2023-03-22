Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 490 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,520,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day moving average of $86.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

