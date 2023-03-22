Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $190.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.30 and its 200-day moving average is $185.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $229.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

