Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $5.12 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $242.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $296.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.26 and a 200-day moving average of $226.63.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

