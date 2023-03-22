Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $718,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

NYSE:PM opened at $95.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

