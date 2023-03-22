Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,347 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.