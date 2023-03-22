Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average of $85.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

