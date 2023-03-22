H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Buys 348 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 1.3% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $585,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 129.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $262,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $77.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,879. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.58. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $97.35.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.