H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Has $4.52 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $43.77. 2,120,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,977,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

