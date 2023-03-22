H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,403,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 383.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 69,642 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,508,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the third quarter worth about $259,000.

Shares of BATS CNYA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,151 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.46.

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

