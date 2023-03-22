H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Purchases 2,007 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up about 2.4% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 39,689 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,057,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,947 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8,275.8% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 198,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EWU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.61. 352,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,854. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.