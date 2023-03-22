H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 26,573 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,573 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $50.01. 482,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,553. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $53.33.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

