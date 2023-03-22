HI (HI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.30 Million

HI (HI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. HI has a total market capitalization of $31.30 million and $565,628.35 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024658 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00030280 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001710 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018478 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003431 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00198771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,729.45 or 0.99933626 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01140231 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $549,292.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

