HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $31.96 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. HI has a market cap of $31.96 million and approximately $549,517.77 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HI has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00030416 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001763 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019055 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003463 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00200159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,341.06 or 1.00032044 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000119 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01140231 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $549,292.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.