High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.48

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.48 and traded as low as C$1.41. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.42, with a volume of 5,120 shares trading hands.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.24.

High Arctic Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. High Arctic Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.09%.

About High Arctic Energy Services

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

