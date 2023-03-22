Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.22

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $2.10. Highway shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 3,659 shares traded.

Highway Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.25.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

