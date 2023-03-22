Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,705.70 ($20.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of £3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,536.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,726.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,508.59. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,137 ($26.24).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIK. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,920 ($23.58) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($20.26) to GBX 1,700 ($20.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.79) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.49) to GBX 1,950 ($23.95) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.68) to GBX 1,740 ($21.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,882 ($23.11).

In related news, insider Deneen Vojta acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,703 ($20.91) per share, with a total value of £17,030 ($20,913.67). 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

