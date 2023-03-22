Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Shares Gap Down to $242.50

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $242.50, but opened at $237.24. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $240.98, with a volume of 4,176 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $511.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.47 and its 200 day moving average is $272.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 14.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 54,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Featured Articles

