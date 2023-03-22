Horan Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,482 iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 15,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,941,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,684. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

