Horan Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Core Alternative ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its stake in Core Alternative ETF by 20,984.8% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,781,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,924,000 after buying an additional 1,773,214 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Core Alternative ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 128,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Core Alternative ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Core Alternative ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Core Alternative ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000.

NYSEARCA CCOR traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $29.78. 3,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,589. Core Alternative ETF has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17. The company has a market cap of $543.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.09.

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay.

