Horan Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 567.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.85. 286,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,905. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

