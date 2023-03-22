Horan Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Horan Securities Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,713,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $70.88. 3,054,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

