Horan Securities Inc. Has $442,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Horan Securities Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,640 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

