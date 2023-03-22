Horan Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,084.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 178.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 131,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,180,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 139.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,694. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

