Horan Securities Inc. Sells 801 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Horan Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 194,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 166,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 71,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43,594 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGIB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,167. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $55.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

