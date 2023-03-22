Horan Securities Inc. Trims Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 318,955 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,843 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 75.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,906,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,446 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IDV traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,749 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

