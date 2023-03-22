Howard Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up 2.8% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $23,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 87.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 14.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.50. 990,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,938. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

