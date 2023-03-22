Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,904,000 after buying an additional 200,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,202,000 after acquiring an additional 516,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,602,000 after acquiring an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $62.69. The company had a trading volume of 281,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

