Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 6,885 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,642 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 1.7% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 29,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,718 shares of company stock worth $6,909,660. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $188.76. 1,879,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,362,983. The company has a market capitalization of $188.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.27. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

