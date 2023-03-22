Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $86.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.42 and a 200-day moving average of $84.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $108.72.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

