Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,394 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

INTC stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

