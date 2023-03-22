Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $52.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

