Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 73.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 65,725 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 37.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQC traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.93. 272,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,341. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $4.25 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

