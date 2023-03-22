Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,750 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 461.7% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 234,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,329. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $20.14.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

