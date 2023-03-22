Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365,625 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773,903 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,416,000. FMR LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,554 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $15.85. 1,718,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,811,087. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

