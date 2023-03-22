Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $608,000 Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,178 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BankUnited Stock Down 3.6 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

NYSE BKU traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.73. 274,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,887. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

