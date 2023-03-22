Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 2,360 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 3.8% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.7 %

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.49 and its 200 day moving average is $163.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

