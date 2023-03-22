Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Oil & Gas makes up approximately 1.9% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 72.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 598,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 59.22% and a net margin of 52.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MGY. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.