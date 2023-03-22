Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) shares rose 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.94 and last traded at $44.80. Approximately 40,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 82,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.37.

HY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -29.38%.

In other news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $68,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

