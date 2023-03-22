Immutable X Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111.47 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00004296 BTC on exchanges. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $669.79 million and $111.47 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Immutable X has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Buying and Selling Immutable X

