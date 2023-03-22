Innova Wealth Partners Acquires 7,696 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Innova Wealth Partners increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises approximately 1.0% of Innova Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 173,536 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,011,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 96,224 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 56,209 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

SSO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,276. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $37.53 and a 52-week high of $68.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.