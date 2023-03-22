Innova Wealth Partners Sells 964 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Innova Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $311.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,140,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,013,293. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

