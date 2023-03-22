Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 0.1 %
ISSC opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.91. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.
Insider Activity
In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 12,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,579,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,962,504.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 59,023 shares of company stock worth $457,009. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support
Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
