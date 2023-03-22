Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 0.1 %

ISSC opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.91. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Innovative Solutions and Support news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne acquired 12,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,579,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,962,504.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 59,023 shares of company stock worth $457,009. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.