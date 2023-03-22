Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Shares Down 0.9%

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $25.41. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $2.59 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Innovator Double Stacker ETF - January alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (DSJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY and QQQ shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DSJA was launched on Jan 4, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Double Stacker ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Double Stacker ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.