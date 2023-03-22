Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) is Donald L. Hagan LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Donald L. Hagan LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,786 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January comprises 1.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of BATS:UJAN traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,650 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

