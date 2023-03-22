Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,105. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.16. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 63,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

