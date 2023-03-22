Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,105. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.16. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
Further Reading
